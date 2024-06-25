Ukraine expects to sign security deal with EU in near future: FM

Kiev, June 25 Ukraine is expecting to sign a security agreement with the European Union (EU) in the near future, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Ensuring a just and lasting peace for Ukraine will guarantee Europe's long-term security and adherence to international law," Kuleba was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service on Monday.

Speaking about Ukraine's military needs, the minister said that the country is requiring more air defence systems, including Patriot and SAMP/T, Xinhua news agency reported.

Besides, Ukraine needs constant supplies of air defence missiles, artillery systems and shells, long-range missiles, drones, and electronic warfare systems, Kuleba added.

In mid-June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Kiev had signed 17 security agreements and was preparing to sign another ten.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor