Ukraine: Four killed, 12 injured in grenade attack at railway station

Kyiv, Oct 24 At least three people were killed and 12 others injured in an apparent explosive device attack at a railway station in Ovruch in Ukraine, according to the State Border Guard Service statement on Friday.

The agency said that a female border guard and two civilians were killed after a man detonated an explosive device while his documents were being checked, Euro News reported. The device was a hand grenade, local media reported citing the national police. According to the State Border Guard Service, the attacker later died in an ambulance.

The man who detonated the device has been identified as a 23-year-old resident of Ukraine's Kharkiv, according to authorities.

So far, no connection has been established between the explosion and ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Ivanna Siletska, a press officer for the Zhytomyr Oblast police force, said that law enforcement, including including the main directorate of the national police, is at the site of the incident and an investigation is being conducted.

"All the circumstances of the incident are being established," Siletska said, as per Euro News report.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met UK's King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Friday and expressed gratitude to him for Britain's unwavering support for the people of Ukraine. Zelensky briefed King Charles III about the situation in Ukraine and the current challenges facing the nation.

He recalled recent visit of Princess Anne to Kyiv and her important humanitarian mission focused on children and families impacted by the war, according to the statement released by Ukraine President's Office.

"I had a meeting with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom. I am grateful to His Majesty and to the entire United Kingdom for their unwavering support of our people, as well as for their strong public messages in support of Ukraine and the pursuit of peace for our country," Zelensky posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor