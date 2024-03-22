Ukraine gets $1.5 bn in concessional loan from Canada

Kiev, March 22 Ukraine received a concessional loan from Canada worth 2 billion Canadian dollars ($1.5 billion), the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said.

The 10-year credit, which carries an annual interest rate of 1.5 per cent, was channeled to Ukraine's state budget, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

The loan is subject to a 4.5-year grace period from the date of its disbursement.

The assistance comes under the third additional agreement with Canada, an extension of the main agreement signed on August 8, 2022.

Ukraine has received about 7 billion Canadian dollars from Canada since the start of the full-scale war with Russia in February 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor