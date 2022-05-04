Ukraine gets 4.5bn euros in int'l aid since start of conflict

Kiev, May 4 Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said Ukraine has received 4.5 billion euros (about $4.73 billion) in financial international aid since the start of the conflict with Russia, the government press service said.

Over the past week, Ukraine received $500 million in grant funds from the World Bank, Shmyhal added on Tuesday.

"We are especially grateful for such support. This helps us to maintain all social benefits in full, as well as to open new assistance programs," he said.

He informed that the government had launched a platform which would help raise funds for the country's post-conflict recovery, Xinhua news agency reported.

