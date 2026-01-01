"Ukraine has not recognised Maduro's legitimacy, Venezuela must have chance for normal life, human dignity": Ukraine Foreign Minister

Kyiv [Ukraine], January 3 : In the wake of the American action in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Saturday said that the people of the South American nation must have a chance for a normal life, security, prosperity, and human dignity.

He noted that Ukraine had not recognised "the Maduro regime".

"Ukraine has consistently defended the right of nations to live freely, free of dictatorship, oppression, and human rights violations. The Maduro regime has violated all such principles in every respect. Democratic countries and human rights organizations across the globe have emphasized his regime's widespread crimes, violence, torture, oppression, abuse of all basic freedoms, stolen votes, and destruction of democracy and the rule of law," Sybiha said in a post on X.

"Ukraine has not recognised Maduro's legitimacy following rigged elections and violence against protestors, along with dozens of other countries in different parts of the world. The people of Venezuela must have a chance for a normal life, security, prosperity, and human dignity. We will continue to support their right to such normality, respect, and freedom," he added.

Sybiha said Ukraine stands for further developments in accordance with the principles of international law, prioritising democracy, human rights, and the interests of Venezuelans.

"Thank you to everyone around the world who helps to protect life," he said.

Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife "were captured and flown out of the country".

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called the US strike on Venezuela and the subsequent capture of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro as an act or armed aggression and said that the pretext used to justify the action is untenable.

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the US military action against Venezuela, calling it not only a violation of the country's national sovereignty but also in violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the basic rules of international law.

Divisions have emerged in Latin America on Maduro's capture.

Ecuador's President, Daniel Noboa Azin said on X, "To all the narco chavista criminals, your time is coming. Your structure will completely collapse across the entire continent. To @MariaCorinaYA @EdmundoGU and the Venezuelan people: it's time to reclaim your country. You have an ally in Ecuador."

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, supported the US action, saying Nicolas Maduro lacked legitimacy.

Utah Senator Mike Lee said on Saturday that he was informed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States.

In a post on X on his personal account, Lee said that the action by the US, likely falls within the president's inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack.

The "capture of Maduro" comes amid sharply heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela. Trump has repeatedly accused the Venezuelan President of presiding over what he has described as a "narco-terrorist" government.

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi on Saturday announced that Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism and would face US justice.

