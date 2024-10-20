"Ukraine hit with 20 missiles, 800 aerial bombs, and 500 drones in past week": President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 20 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that over the past week Russia unleashed a barrage of over 20 missiles, nearly 800 guided aerial bombs, and more than 500 strike drones against Ukraine.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Every day, Russia strikes our cities and communities. This is the enemy's deliberate terror against our people."

"This week alone, Russian terrorists have used more than 20 missiles of various types, around 800 guided aerial bombs, and over 500 strike drones of different types against Ukraine," the post said.

He further reiterated Ukraine's urgent need for enhanced air defence systems and long-range capabilities. He said, "A world united in defence can stand up to this deliberate terror. Ukraine needs more air defense systems and long-range capabilities. I am grateful to all partners who understand this and support us."

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which escalated in February 2022 with Russia's full-scale invasion, has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths. Moscow continues to deny intentionally targeting civilians, despite widespread international condemnation and evidence of airstrikes on residential areas.

Attacks have become a near-daily occurrence, especially in Ukraine's eastern and southern regions. Russia has frequently employed a range of weaponry, including guided aerial bombs, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), to target Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure.

In response, Ukraine has ramped up its defence efforts with help from Western allies. Yet, the volume and intensity of Russia's assaults have made it clear that more sophisticated and long-range defence capabilities are necessary.

