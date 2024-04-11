Ukraine in need of "critical" air defence: President Zelenskyy slams allies as Russia intensifies attacks

Kyiv [Ukraine], April 11 : Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv is in dire need of military aid and air defence systems amid Russia's intensifying attacks, Al Jazeera reported.

Zelenskyy said Russia fired more than 40 missiles and about 40 attack drones overnight, which targeted energy infrastructure.

The attacks show how "critical" air defence has become for Ukraine, Zelenskyy posted on social media platform X, adding that the Russian missiles and Iranian-designed one-way drones must not be allowed to hit Ukraine.

Meanwhile, taking to Telegram, Governor Oleh Kiper, in Southern Odesa, said on Wednesday night that Russian missile strikes claimed four lives, including a 10-year-old girl, and left several others in critical condition.

Whereas, in northeastern Kharkiv, two women and a 14-year old girl were killed after a missile strike on Wednesday afternoon.

Kharkiv was targeted with more than 10 missiles, leaving more than 200,000 subscribers without power, according to Al Jazeera.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needed military assistance and air defence systems in response to Russia's escalating strikes, criticising its friends for holding "lengthy discussions" and "turning a blind eye."

At least seven people have been killed and infrastructure, including substations and power generation facilities, has been damaged as a result of attacks by the Russian military on five areas of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials on Thursday.

