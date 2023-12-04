Ukraine launches probe over Russian troops killing surrendered soldiers

Kiev, Dec 4 Ukrainian prosecutors have launched a probe on whether Russian troops killed two soldiers after they had surrendered, the media reported.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ukraine prosecutor general’s office said the incident took place near an observation post outside the village of Stepove near Donetsk, CNN reported.

The probe, which is being overseen by the office, was announced a day after video of the incident was shared by Ukrainian government on social media.

“The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime,” CNN quoted the statement as saying.

On December 2, the Ukrainian military said that the footage showed the execution of two prisoners of war.

Since Russia launched its war against Ukraine in February 2022, it has been accused of carrying out a series of crimes.

But the Kremlin has denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier this year, The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for his alleged role in a scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia, CNN reported.

Ukrainian officials are investigating a substantial number of criminal cases and war crimes, including 3,000 involving children.

