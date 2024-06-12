Ukraine needs $10-30 bn in investment yearly in next decade: PM

Kiev, June 12 Ukraine would need between $10-$30 billion in yearly investment within the next decade, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"We need foreign investment and technology transfer from our partners," Shmyhal said on Tuesday while addressing the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin through a video link.

He noted that housing reconstruction, humanitarian demining, restoration of critical infrastructure, economic recovery, and the energy industry are the top five priorities for Ukraine in the coming years, adding that the energy sector needs "special support" following recent Russian attacks, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Prime Minister suggested that Ukraine is willing to use frozen Russian assets as a financing source for recovery.

In 2023, Ukraine attracted $4.25 billion in foreign investment, according to the country's central bank.

--IANS

