Ukraine offers condolences to Canada after "heartbreaking" Vancouver festival tragedy

Kyiv [Ukraine], April 28 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed condolences to the people of Canada after a driver plunged a car into a crowd at a street festival celebrating Filipino heritage in Vancouver on Saturday night, killing nine people and injuring several others, CNN reported.

"Heartbreaking tragedy at Vancouver's Filipino festival, where a man drove a car into the crowd, killing and injuring innocent people. On this sad day, Ukrainians deeply share the pain of Canadians, Vancouver residents, and the Canadian Filipino community," Zelenskyy wrote on X on Sunday.

Heartbreaking tragedy at Vancouver's Filipino festival, where a man drove a car into the crowd, killing and injuring innocent people. On this sad day, Ukrainians deeply share the pain of Canadians, Vancouver residents, and the Canadian Filipino community. Our condolences to the… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 27, 2025

"Our condolences to the victims' families, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery. Stay strong, our friends in Canada and the Philippines," he added.

According to CNN, some of those attending the festival helped arrest the suspect at the scene, who police identified as a 30-year-old man.

"As of now, we can confirm nine people have died after a man drove through a crowd at last night's Lapu Lapu Festival. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident," Vancouver Police told CNN.

The event on Saturday was intended as a celebration of culture and diversity, marking Lapu Lapu Day, an annual festival organised by British Columbia's Filipino community and commemorating an indigenous leader who fought against Spanish colonisation.

Food trucks lined the street as performers broke out in traditional Filipino dance in the spring sunshine. Yet the family-friendly event ended in horror. One witness described it as a "war zone".

No motive has been given, although police have said they are "confident" it was not an act of terrorism. Canadian officials are investigating whether mental health issues may have catalysed the incident, a law enforcement source briefed on the investigation told CNN.

"At approximately 8:14 pm on April 26, a man drove into a large crowd of people attending the Lapu Lapu Day Festival near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street. A 30-year-old suspect, a Vancouver man, was arrested at the scene," a police statement said.

The suspect was known to police "in certain circumstances", Vancouver Police interim chief Steve Rai told reporters in a press briefing later Sunday.

He declined to give further details, including whether the person had a criminal record. However, Rai said the suspect was thought to have operated alone, confirming there was "one suspect, one vehicle" as per CNN.

The investigation, led by the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section, is ongoing, and police have asked members of the public to contact them with any information about the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor