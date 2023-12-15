Ukraine: One person killed, 26 injured as deputy detonates grenades in village council meeting

Kyiv [Ukraine], December 15 : One person was killed and 26 others were injured after a deputy blew up grenades in the meeting of the Keretsky Village Council in Ukraine's Zakarpattia region on Friday, Ukraine's National Police said in a statement released on Facebook.

In a statement, Ukraine's National Police said, "Today, at 11.37 pm, a message was received on the "102" line that one of the deputies blew up grenades in the building of the Keretsky Village Council of Mukachiv District during the session."

It further said, "26 people were injured as a result of the incident, 6 of whom are in serious condition. Medics perform resuscitation on the man who blew up grenades." According to the statement, the police investigation team are working at the site of the investigation and a preliminary investigation is being conducted.

In the statement, Ukraine's National Police said, "The investigators qualified the event for ch. 1st century. 263 (unlawful handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) CCU. In addition, the Security Service of Ukraine is reporting and investigating the event for ch. 1st century. 258 (terrorist act) kku, which is the pidslidnistu sbu."

Earlier, Ukraine's National Police said that the bomber was killed and 11 others were injured in the incident.

