Ukraine President Zelenskyy receives letter of credence from newly appointed Indian envoy Ravi Shankar

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 17 : The newly appointed Ambassador of India to Ukraine, Ravi Shankar presented his letter of credence to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Presidential Palace in Kyiv.

The other envoys who also presented their credentials to Zelenskyy were Ambassadors of Mexico, Italy, Slovakia, the Netherlands, and Belgium, who along with Shankar, will begin their diplomatic missions in Ukraine.

Sharing a post on X Friday, Zelenskyy wrote, "Today, the newly appointed Ambassadors of Mexico, Italy, Slovakia, the Netherlands, India, and Belgium begin their diplomatic missions in Ukraine."

"I received their letters of credence and spoke with each of them individually about strengthening bilateral cooperation between our countries. I am grateful for the clear support of our territorial integrity and international law," he added.

Today, the newly appointed Ambassadors of Mexico, Italy, Slovakia, the Netherlands, India, and Belgium begin their diplomatic missions in Ukraine. I received their letters of credence and spoke with each of them individually about strengthening bilateral cooperation between our… pic.twitter.com/YGdIa6DGk6 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 16, 2024

Ravi Shankar was appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Ukraine in May this year, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Previously, Shankar served as the Additional Secretary in the ministry.

India has an extensive bilateral relationship with Ukraine, spanning all spheres of cooperation. India was one of the first countries to recognise Ukraine. The Government of India recognised the Republic of Ukraine as a sovereign country in December 1991 and established diplomatic relations in January 1992.

India is Ukraine's largest export destination in the Asia-Pacific and the fifth-largest overall export destination.

In recent meetings that took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy, PM Modi, during a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy, reiterated India's commitment to fostering a peaceful resolution to the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

The leaders engaged in productive discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and addressing the situation in Ukraine.

India participated in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit as an outreach country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor