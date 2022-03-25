Ukraine, Russia conduct first prisoner swap

Kiev, March 25 Ukraine and Russia have conducted the first prisoner swap since Moscow waged its war on Kiev on February 24, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said here

Ten Ukrainian prisoners-of-war held by the Russian military were released in exchange for 10 Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces, Xinhua news agency quoted Vereshchuk as saying in a Facebook post.

Besides, Ukraine handed over 11 civilian Russian sailors, who were rescued from a sunken ship near Odessa to Russia in exchange for 19 Ukrainian civilian sailors, she added.

"Under terms of exchange, the rescue ship itself will also be returned to Ukraine and will be sent to the port in Turkey."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor