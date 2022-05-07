Ukraine, Russia conduct new prisoner swap

Kiev, May 7 Ukraine and Russia on Friday conducted another prisoner exchange since the start of the conflict, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

As a result of the swap, 41 Ukrainian prisoners of war, including 13 civil, returned home following their release by Russian forces, Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine and Russia conducted their first prisoner exchange on March 24. Since then, more than 300 Ukrain have been released, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor