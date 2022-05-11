Ukraine Russia Conflict: 102,676 explosive devices, including 1,967 aircraft bombs have been dealt in Ukraine

Ukraine’s a state emergency services have updated the figure for the number of explosives and munitions that took place in the war. They posted to their Telegram channel that since Russia’s war they have dealt with a total of 102,676 explosive devices, including 1,967 aircraft bombs. While the claims have not been verified yet.

Earlier, the UN’s human rights agency, on 9 May, said Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed 3,459 civilians and wounded 3,713 since 24 February. The agency also said that the actual figures of causalities are much higher.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukrainian forces have retaken villages in the Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said in his nightly address. The number of civilians killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war is “thousands higher” than official figures, the head of the UN’s human rights monitoring mission in the country said. At least 100 civilians remained in the Azovstal steelworks under heavy Russian fire in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, an aide to the city’s mayor said.

However, Belarus has said it will deploy special operations troops in three areas near its southern border with Ukraine. The Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, said Moscow had agreed to help Minsk produce missiles and warned Belarus could “inflict unacceptable damage on the enemy”.