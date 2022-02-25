Ukraine-Russia Conflict: 3 more explosions heard across Kyiv at dawn, on Friday

Amid the Ukraine and Russia conflict, nearly three more explosions have been heard across the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, at dawn on Friday. According to the reports they come from the southwest of the city.

Early on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. In the following hours, blasts were heard at several major cities across the eastern European country, and news agency Reuters reported missile strikes at Ukrainian military installations in the capital Kyiv. The military said that it shot down five Russian planes and one military helicopter was shot down in the Luhansk region. Moments later, Russia officially accepted that it destroyed Ukrainian airbases and air defenses.