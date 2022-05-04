Ukraine Russia Conflict: 30 children still trapped in Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant

Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik said that 156 people had managed to leave the besieged city of Mariupol. Rudik said there were at least 20 failed attempts to evacuate people from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. "You can imagine that we were all in tears once the first group reached out to safety. It is incredible progress that we have made in getting people out" she said.



"So right now our main goal is to make sure we get out all the children, its about 30 children still there. The most complicated step would be with the wounded soldiers because Russia is not allowing them to get out" she added.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has confirmed 156 people who were successfully evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol arrived in Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday. Another 200 civilians were still trapped under the complex and approximately 100,000 remained in the city, said Mariupol’s mayor, Vadym Boichenko. Russian troops continued to shell and attempted to storm the Azovstal steelworks in violation of ceasefire agreements, the president said. Four humanitarian corridors are planned from Mariupol to the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday “if the safety situation allows”, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, has announced. However, Russian attacks in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region killed 21 civilians and injured 27 on Tuesday, according to the regional governor.



