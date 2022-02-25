Ukraine-Russia Conflict: 4 million people could flee Ukraine to other countries says United Nations

United Nations refugee agency on Friday said, 4 million people could flee Ukraine to other countries "if the situation escalates further."

Shabia Mantoo, the spokesperson of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said "According to our estimates, up to 4 million people may flee Ukraine to other countries if the situation escalates further."

Earlier today the UNHCR tweeted that more than 100,000 people "must have already moved out of their homes in Ukraine, seeking safety in other parts of the country." And they were also aware that thousands of people had already crossed into Moldova, Romania, and other countries.

UN high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, in a statement on Thursday said the agency was "gravely concerned about the fast-deteriorating situation and ongoing military action in Ukraine."

"The humanitarian consequences on civilian populations will be devastating," he said. "There are no winners in war, but countless lives will be torn apart."

Early this morning on Friday, Russia again attacked Ukraine, and Ukraine's President furiously slammed countries' allies for not supporting them two times in a row. He said "This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance,"

"Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved" he added.

On Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. In the following hours, blasts were heard at several major cities across the eastern European country, and news agency Reuters reported missile strikes at Ukrainian military installations in the capital Kyiv. The military said that it shot down five Russian planes and one military helicopter was shot down in the Luhansk region. Moments later, Russia officially accepted that it destroyed Ukrainian airbases and air defenses.