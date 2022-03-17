Ukraine-Russia Conflict: After Joe Biden, Ukrainian Defence Minister calls Putin a war criminal

Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov on Thursday said to EU lawmakers that they should call Vladimir Putin a war criminal after Russia's attack on Ukraine. “I am appealing to all European parliamentary members to recognise that Putin is a war criminal," Reznikov said.

Before Reznikov, US president Joe Biden called Russian president Vladimir Putin, a war criminal. After which Russia slammed Biden and said Biden’s comments were ‘unforgivable’ and he insisted that the war in Ukraine was ‘going to plan’. These comments of Biden come after Biden announced $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine. "On Saturday, my administration authorised another $200 million to keep a steady flow of weapons and ammunition moving to Ukraine. Now I'm once again using my presidential authority to activate additional security assistance to continue to help Ukraine fend off Russia's assault, an additional $800 million of assistance" he said.

Meanwhile, the war between Russia and Ukraine is going on for three weeks now, but no concrete results have yet been reached. Russia has been attacking several Ukrainian cities for so long. But bitter resistance from Ukraine's military and civilians remains a major obstacle to Russia's victory. Therefore, mighty Russia has become weak. At the same time, Ukraine has accused Russia of using banned phosphorus munitions in an overnight attack on the town of Popasna in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region.