Ukraine-Russia Conflict: All Ukrainians will fight to protect their homes says Ukraine Ambassador

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said that "all Ukrainians” will fight to protect their country in the face of a Russian invasion.

“The combat spirit of Ukrainian military is high," she said.

“We are fighting. We will be fighting. We, not only our brave and motivated military, but all Ukrainians, we are protecting our homes and we will not stop,” she added.

She also thanked US President “for the immediate statement which came minutes after (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s decision to go on this offensive,” as well as other allies “who issued statements in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“We value all the support. We hear all the support. It's very important for us,” she said. “But it's also time to act. And we call on the international community to act immediately.