Ukraine Russia Conflict: At least 5,000 POWs in Donetsk region, claims separatist leader

More than 5,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war are being held in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the province’s separatist leader said. Yesterday, Luhansk official Rodion Miroshnik said “There are a lot of prisoners. Of course, there are more of them on the territory of Donetsk People’s Republic, but we also have enough, and now the total number is somewhere in the region of 8,000."

“That’s a lot, and literally hundreds are being added every day" he added.

