Ukraine-Russia Conflict: China began to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine war

Amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, China has now begun to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine. Around 400 students based in the Black Sea Port city of Odessa, and another 200 from the capital, Kyiv, left the country on Monday. Another 1,000 citizens are expected to be evacuated into nearby countries on Tuesday.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on since Thursday morning. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is now trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv. Meanwhile, some satellite photos have surfaced. Of which 64 km on the roads of Ukraine. A long line of Russian troops is visible. Satellite photos show Russia taking an aggressive stance.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared on Monday by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past three days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons, and sophisticated vehicles.