Ukraine-Russia conflict: China’s ambassador Zhang Jun calls all involved parties in Ukraine-Russia crises to "stay cool-headed"

China’s ambassador Zhang Jun to the United Nations called on all parties who are involved in the Ukraine-Russia crisis to “stay cool-headed and rational.”

On Wednesday night, Zhang called at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council “It is especially important at the moment to avoid fueling tensions,” he said.

“All parties concerned should exercise restraint and avoid the further escalation of tensions,” he said.

“Door to a peaceful solution to the Ukraine issue is not fully shut" he added.

Zhang further said, “China will continue to promote peace talks in its own ways and welcomes and encourages all efforts aimed at a diplomatic solution."

However, on Thursday morning a CNN journalist in Kyiv reported live explosions on camera. It happened the moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

CNN reporter Matthew Chance after the explosion said, "This is the first time we've heard anything. It's been absolutely silent in this city throughout the course of tonight and for the past several weeks we've not seen anything at all."

"In fact, I've never heard anything like this in Kyiv for the years that I've been coming here and reporting from here. This is the first time" he added.