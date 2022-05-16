Ukraine Russia Conflict: Finland and Sweden’s decision to apply for Nato is a mistake claims Russia

The Russian deputy foreign minister has said Finland and Sweden’s decision to join Nato is a mistake.

Sergei Ryabkov added that Moscow would not put up with the move, which is claimed would have far-reaching global consequences, according to the Interfax news agency. Finland and Sweden since the Russian invasion trying to join Nato to protect the country from any future war, but it seems like Russia is not happy with the two countries' decision.

Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the military situation in Ukraine’s southeastern Donbas region is “very difficult” as analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin has his sights on annexing southern and eastern Ukraine in the months ahead. Ukrainian authorities are conducting at least 10 active rape investigations involving Russian troops, and are calling for other victims to come forward. However, Russia’s defence ministry claimed it had carried out “high-precision” missile strikes on four artillery munitions depots in the Donetsk area in the east of Ukraine.