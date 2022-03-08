Ukraine-Russia Conflict: First stage of evacuation from Sumy has begun, says Ukrainian government

Amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the Ukrainian government on Tuesday morning shared a tweet, in which they showed the first stage of evacuation from Sumy has begun. Meanwhile, the Indian government is also doing its best to evacuate Indian students from Sumy who had gone there for medical studies.

The Ukrainian city of Sumy was given a green corridor, the first stage of evacuation began #WARINUKRAINE#Ukraine️#UkraineRussianWarpic.twitter.com/4uWXrlLmUf — SSSCIP Ukraine (@dsszzi) March 8, 2022

According to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), since India's first advisory last month, more than 21,000 of its citizens have moved out of Ukraine, 4,000 of them before the start of the Russian military operation on February 24.

Not many Ind are left in Ukraine now, except for Sumy in the eastern part of the country which is witnessing some intense fighting. The main focus, the MEA says, is now on Sumy in the northeast on the border with Russia as the Indian authorities continue to explore multiple options for evacuating its citizens out of there.

The war between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for 11 days now. Russia has so far attacked all the parts of Ukraine. Ukraine has also taken many majors to stop the war but Russia has no plans to do so. Ukraine President Zelensky's wife also expressed her emotions to the international media and also made a plea to report the “terrible truth” of Russian forces killing children in their attack on Ukraine.