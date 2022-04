Ukraine Russia Conflict: Germany to send heavy weapons to Ukraine amid war

For the first time, Germany has announced that it will send heavy weapons to Ukraine. The defence minister said the country would send tanks at US-hosted defence talks.

“We decided yesterday that Germany will facilitate the delivery of Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine,” she told delegates at the US air base in her country.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Officials from more than 40 countries are set to gather at Germany’s Ramstein airbase on Tuesday, for US-hosted talks expected to focus on how to arm Kyiv against a Russian onslaught in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign minister has urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol when he visits Moscow on Tuesday. However, About 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since start of the invasion, the UK defence secretary, Ben Wallace has said. Speaking in parliament on Monday afternoon, he added that alongside the death toll, 2,000 armoured vehicles had been destroyed or captured, including 530 tanks.