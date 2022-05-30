Ukraine Russia Conflict: Germany will remove some of red tape involved in visa processing of Russia

Germany will remove some of the red tape involved in visa processing, making it easier for critics of the Russian government to relocate to the country. The change, announced by an interior ministry spokesperson on Monday, will guarantee a longer stay than the existing 90 days permitted under the Schengen tourist visa.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Zelenskiy visited troops in Kharkiv and toured the country’s second-largest city to see damage by Russian forces in the Ukrainian president’s first official appearance outside the Kyiv area since the start of the war. However, about 31% of the Kharkiv region’s territory is occupied by Russian forces while 5% has been liberated by Ukrainian defenders, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration said. Also, Zelenskiy said he has fired the head of the state security service in Kharkiv for not working to defend the city, adding that “law enforcement officers” are now involved. “I came, figured out and fired the head of the security service of Ukraine of the [Kharkiv] region for the fact that he did not work on the defence of the city from the first days of the full-scale war, but thought only about himself,” the president said in his daily national address. “On which motives? The law enforcement officers will figure it out.”



