Ukraine-Russia Conflict: How Biden confirms that G7 leaders agreed to move forward on "devastating" sanctions against Russia
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 24, 2022 11:37 PM2022-02-24T23:37:41+5:302022-02-24T23:37:58+5:30
US President Joe Biden on his Twitter account shared that he agreed with fellow G7 leaders "to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia to account."
"We stand with the brave people of Ukraine," he added.
Earlier, today Biden met with the fellow leaders of various countries, from the White House on the situation unfolding in Ukraine.
