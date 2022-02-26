Ukraine-Russia Conflict: I urged NATO and Nordic partners to do all they can to support Ukraine: UK PM

UK prime minister Boris Johnson requested Nato and Nordic partners to provide support for Ukraine during the war. He also praised European nations who were providing humanitarian and defensive aid to the Ukrainian army.

“We must stand with the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and democracies everywhere,” Mr Johnson added.

Yesterday I urged NATO and Nordic partners to do all they can to support Ukraine and @ZelenskyyUa. I am pleased even more allies have come forward with defensive and humanitarian aid. We must stand with the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and democracies everywhere. https://t.co/ADJwisTyQs — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 26, 2022

Earlier, President Joe Biden has ordered the US State Department to release $350m in military aid to Ukraine as it is struggling due to the Russian attack. In a short note to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that $ 350 m allocations to Ukraine foreign defence through Foreign Assistance Act.

Russia has launched a war against Ukraine for three days now. On Saturday morning, heavy street fighting against Russian troops has been seen in Kyiv and officials urged the citizens to take immediate shelter. Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the US government’s request to evacuate the capital city Kyiv because it comes under a Russian attack.

According to a senior US intelligence official, when the US government asked to evacuate the capital city, the Ukraine President turned down the offer and said "I want weapons to fight."

“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” Mr. Zelensky said according to reports. The Ukraine President on Saturday released a video clip in which he said he will not leave the country.

“Good morning everybody. Do not believe fake news. I am here,” Mr Zelensky said. “We will not lay down our weapons. We will defend our country. Our weapons are our strength. This is our land. Our country. Our children. We will protect all of them.”