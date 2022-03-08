Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Images from Kharkiv, where civilians have been sheltering in metro stations

Images have emerged from Kharkiv, where civilians have been sheltering in metro stations. See the pictures here

The war between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for 11 days now. Russia has so far attacked all the parts of Ukraine. Ukraine has also taken many majors to stop the war but Russia has no plans to do so. Ukraine President Zelensky's wife also expressed her emotions to the international media and also made a plea to report the “terrible truth” of Russian forces killing children in their attack on Ukraine.

She claimed that at least 38 children have already died as a result of the invasion. “This figure might be increasing this very moment due to the shelling of our peaceful cities" she added.

Earlier, the Ukrainian President also held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after which Zelensky tweeted “Informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression. India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia."