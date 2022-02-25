Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Images of damaged buildings, residential towers in Ukraine on Friday morning

Amid the Ukraine and Russia conflict, the Russian forces on Friday morning again attacked Ukraine's Kyiv and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed multiple reports of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine in a national address. See the pictures of damaged buildings, residential towers, and even classrooms from the Friday attack.

Speaking to his citizens in a video address in both Ukrainian and Russian, Zelenskiy made appeals to the neighbor for a ceasefire. Zelinsky said the strikes began at 4 am local time on Friday.

Amid the Ukraine and Russia conflict, nearly three more explosions have been heard across the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, at dawn on Friday. According to the reports they come from the southwest of the city.