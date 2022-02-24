Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Indian Journalist sees more military rockets that appear to be fired from Russian territory

A CNN journalist Fred Pleitgen reports more artillery rockets that appear to be fired from Russian territory into Ukraine.

"That's another salvo of what we believe is multiple artillery rocket launchers that have been going off here," Pleitgen said. The journalist is reporting from the last checkpoint before the frontline, on the Russian side, in the south of a town called Belgorod, according to CNN reports.

Earlier, on Thursday a CNN journalist in Kyiv reported live explosions on camera early Thursday morning. It happened the moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

CNN reporter Matthew Chance after the explosion said, "This is the first time we've heard anything. It's been absolutely silent in this city throughout the course of tonight and for the past several weeks we've not seen anything at all."

"In fact, I've never heard anything like this in Kyiv for the years that I've been coming here and reporting from here. This is the first time" he added.