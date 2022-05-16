Ukraine Russia Conflict: Japan to give $100 million loan to Ukraine, amid war

Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on a $100 million (£82 million) loan to support the current situation in Ukraine. It said the loan was for 30 years and included a grace period of 10 years.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the military situation in Ukraine’s southeastern Donbas region is “very difficult” as analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin has his sights on annexing southern and eastern Ukraine in the months ahead. Ukrainian authorities are conducting at least 10 active rape investigations involving Russian troops, and are calling for other victims to come forward. However, Russia’s defence ministry claimed it had carried out “high-precision” missile strikes on four artillery munitions depots in the Donetsk area in the east of Ukraine.