Ukraine Russia Conflict: Kharkiv is under intense bombardment, says city's mayor

The mayor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv, has said the city is under intense bombardment. Ihor Terekhov has said “Huge blasts, the Russian Federation is furiously bombing the city.”

He said that around 1 million people remain in the northeastern city, while about 30% of the population, mainly women, children, and the elderly, have evacuated.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Volodymyr Zelensky has said the situation in Mariupol is deteriorating with roughly 1,000 civilians remaining trapped in the Azovstal steel plant with the remaining fighters who are heavily outnumbered. However, Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of Vladimir Putin, said he believed Russian forces would be in complete control of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol “before lunchtime, or after lunch” on Thursday. Also, Ukraine is working to convince western allies to shift Russia’s shipments of natural gas from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Ukraine’s pipeline, increasing Kyiv’s leverage, energy officials told Reuters. And US President Joe Biden is set to announce plans on Thursday to send additional military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, according to a US official.