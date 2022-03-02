Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Know the reason of India's neutral role in ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on since Thursday morning. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is now trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. Many countries are opposing Russia on the ongoing war many while India still decided to be neutral in this situation. Russia is currently India's largest arms supplier to India. Due to India's decision to boost domestic defense production, the share of defense equipment imported from Russia has definitely come down from 70% to 49%. Nevertheless, Russia is currently India's largest arms supplier. Russia accounts for 60 percent of India's defense equipment.

India needs security assurances from both the warring countries to ensure the safe and successful evacuation of Indians from war-torn Ukraine. In such a situation, if India's attitude seems to be leaning towards any one country, it could create problems for the Indian citizens present there, and India cannot neglect the safety of its citizens.



