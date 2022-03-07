Ukraine-Russia Conflict: MoD claims Russia ‘deliberately’ is targeting Ukraine communications facilities

The latest intelligence update from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has claimed that Russia was “probably targeting Ukraine’s communications infrastructure in order to reduce Ukrainian citizens’ access to reliable news and information”.

“Ukrainian internet access is also highly likely being disrupted as a result of collateral damage from Russian strikes on infrastructure,” the MoD said.

“Over the past week, internet outages have been reported in Mariupol, Sumy, Kyiv and Kharkiv" it added.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for one week now. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared earlier by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past four days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons, and sophisticated vehicles.