Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Modi urges Vladimir Putin to hold direct talks with Ukraine President Zelensky

In a phone conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Vladimir Putin to hold direct talks with Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the sources President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams.

Earlier, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted “Informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression. India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia."

Meanwhile, the war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for one week now. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared earlier by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past four days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons, and sophisticated vehicles.