Ukraine Russia Conflict: More people are coming back to Ukraine, claims governor

Maksym Kozytskyi, Ukraine’s governor of Lviv on Monday said that more people returned to Ukraine the fled over the border in the last 24 hours, with 32,000 leaving and 44,000 coming back.

He reported there were two air alerts overnight, one for a suspected missile strike from the Black Sea, and another because “there was a danger from the territory of Belarus.” People early fled the country amid war.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine has said it will not agree to any ceasefire deal that would involve handing over territory to Russia, as Moscow intensified its attack in the eastern Donbas region. Zelenskiy has extended Ukraine’s martial law for three months through to 23 August. Ukraine’s parliament also banned the symbols “Z” and “V”, used by Russia’s military to promote its war in Ukraine, but agreed to Zelenskiy’s call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes. Also, YouTube has taken down more than 70,000 videos and 9,000 channels related to the war in Ukraine for violating content guidelines, including removal of videos that referred to the invasion as a “liberation mission”.

