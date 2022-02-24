Ukraine-Russia Conflict: More than 100 Russian missiles of various types has been used in attack

Russian attacks on Ukraine that began at 9:30 p.m. A senior US defense official on Thursday said, "roughly more than 100 Russian-launched missiles of various types” in the “initial onslaught."

According to CNN the missiles included “short-range ballistic missiles” as the primary weapon, but the number also included “medium-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles,” and “sea-launched missiles from the Black Sea,” the official said.

At least 75 fixed-wing heavy and medium bombers have been fired in the initial attack on Ukraine.

So far, Russian targets in Ukraine have included “military and air defense” targets, meaning “barracks, ammunition warehouses, nearly ten airfields,” the official said.

“We do not have a good sense of total damage, as you might expect. We do not have a good sense of casualties, civilian and or military,” the official added.