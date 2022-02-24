Ukraine-Russia Conflict: NATO to increase more land and air forces, after Russia assault on Ukraine

Amid Russia’s “horrifying attack on Ukraine,” the security alliance said in a statement that NATO will increase land, sea, and air forces on its eastern area. The statement reads, “Russia’s actions pose a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security, and they will have geostrategic consequences. NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the security and defence of all Allies."

“We are deploying additional defensive land and air forces to the eastern part of the Alliance, as well as additional maritime assets. We have increased the readiness of our forces to respond to all contingencies,” it added.

The statement also slammed Russia's action and called it “unjustified and unprovoked,” and reaffirmed that it stood with the people of Ukraine. “Today, we have held consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty. We have decided, in line with our defensive planning to protect all Allies, to take additional steps to further strengthen deterrence and defence across the Alliance. Our measures are and remain preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory,” the statement further added.

“Our commitment to Article 5 of the Washington Treaty is iron-clad. We stand united to defend each other,” it stated.