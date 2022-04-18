Ukraine Russia Conflict: Nearly six die and eight are majorly injured in the missile strike near Lviv

Lviv governor Maksym Kozystkiy on Monday said, that nearly six people died and eight were wounded in missile strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

The RIA News agency has claimed that the Russian military is behind this. In the series of claims it said

Artillery hit 18 command posts in Ukraine overnight.

Russian troops destroyed 16 Ukrainian military facilities overnight.

Russian air forces destroyed eight Ukrainian armoured vehicles and up to a company of manpower.

Russian air defences shot down three Ukrainian planes and 11 drones.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has called for more weapons, describing “every delay” as “permission for Russia to take the lives of Ukrainians”. Zelensky also claimed in the address that the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine’s south were being transferred to “the ruble zone” and subordinated to the Russian administration. Meanwhile, Ukraine has vowed that its forces will “fight to the end” in the besieged port city of Mariupol, after a Russian ultimatum for the remaining Ukrainian troops there to surrender expired. Earlier on Sunday Zelenskiy urged US president Joe Biden to visit Ukraine and reiterated that he is not willing to cede territory in the country’s east to end the war with Russia. Zelensky said he was “hopeful” Biden would make the trip.