Ukraine-Russia Conflict: New curfew has been imposed in Kyiv amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced a new curfew for the capital city Kyiv which will be imposed between 17:00 and 08:00 local time (15:00-06:00 GMT). Previousely curfew was from 22:00 to 07:00. Sharing this information via Twitter Klitschko said "All civilians on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups."

Russia has launched a war against Ukraine for three days now. On Saturday morning, heavy street fighting against Russian troops has been seen in Kyiv and officials urged the citizens to take immediate shelter. Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the US government’s request to evacuate the capital city Kyiv because it comes under a Russian attack.

According to a senior US intelligence official, when the US government asked to evacuate the capital city, the Ukraine President turned down the offer and said "I want weapons to fight."

