Ukraine-Russia Conflict: No damage caused to Zaporozhzhia nuclear reactors

UN’s nuclear chief on Friday confirmed that a fire caused by the Russians at the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant has not damaged its reactors. Rafael Grossi told reporters on Friday that the damaged building was “not part of the reactor”.

“What we understand is that this projectile is coming from the Russian forces. We do not have details of what kind of projectile it is" he added.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for one week now. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared earlier by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past four days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons, and sophisticated vehicles.