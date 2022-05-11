Ukraine Russia Conflict: Over 26,350 Russian troops killed since war, claims Ukraine

Ukrainian Ministry of Defence in its latest update said that Russia has lost 26,350 troops since it invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

According to Ukraine, the total losses of Russia are:

1,187 tanks

2,856 armoured combat vehicles

528 artillery systems

185 multiple launch rocket systems

eight air defence systems

199 aircraft

160 helicopters

290 unmanned aerial vehicles

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukrainian forces have retaken villages in the Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said in his nightly address. The number of civilians killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war is “thousands higher” than official figures, the head of the UN’s human rights monitoring mission in the country said. At least 100 civilians remained in the Azovstal steelworks under heavy Russian fire in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, an aide to the city’s mayor said.

However, Belarus has said it will deploy special operations troops in three areas near its southern border with Ukraine. The Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, said Moscow had agreed to help Minsk produce missiles and warned Belarus could “inflict unacceptable damage on the enemy”.