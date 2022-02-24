Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Pakistan PM Imran Khan's tour to Russia, turn out to be a damp squib

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the Russia-Ukraine war as “exciting” in his tour to Russia. The video on social media is going so viral in which Imran Khan is seen saying “What a time I have come so much excitement,” he was seen telling a Russian official after landing in the country.

Pakistan Prime Minister on Wednesday left for a two-day visit to Russia. However his visit is short leave as soon as he arrived in the country, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. This visit of Pakistan PM was planned for a month ago and it was the first visit of Imran Khan to Moscow in more than 20 years. The aim behind this visit was to expand cooperation in the energy sector. Khan had met Russian president Putin on Wednesday but the talk on the matter did not take place. Still, Pakistan PM wants to continue his tour despite being the current situation in Ukraine and Russia.

Before his visit, the US has informed Pakistan about its position on the situation in Ukraine. The US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday "We've communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia's further renewed invasion of Ukraine and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy over war."