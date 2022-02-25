Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Photos of devastation across Ukraine, see here

Published: February 25, 2022 12:52 PM

Photo of Ukraine after the attack has emerged on social media. A series of photos were uploaded to the ...

Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Photos of devastation across Ukraine, see here

Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Photos of devastation across Ukraine, see here

Photo of Ukraine after the attack has emerged on social media. A series of photos were uploaded to the agency’s official Twitter account early on Friday. See the pictures here, 

Early Friday morning the Russian forces again attacked Ukraine, and Ukraine's President furiously slammed countries' allies for not supporting them two times in a row. He said "This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance," 

"Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved" he added.  

