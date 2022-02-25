Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Photos of devastation across Ukraine, see here
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 25, 2022 12:52 PM2022-02-25T12:52:57+5:302022-02-25T12:53:05+5:30
Photo of Ukraine after the attack has emerged on social media. A series of photos were uploaded to the ...
Photo of Ukraine after the attack has emerged on social media. A series of photos were uploaded to the agency’s official Twitter account early on Friday. See the pictures here,
Фото наслідків обстрілів у Старобільську, Луганська область pic.twitter.com/qX6X51aRZY— DSNS.GOV.UA (@SESU_UA) February 25, 2022
м. Старобільськ Луганської області ⤵️— DSNS.GOV.UA (@SESU_UA) February 25, 2022
Рятувальники ліквідовують наслідки обстрілів по вулиці Ватутіна та Старотаганрогська.
Проводиться гасіння пожеж та рятування людей.
Попередньо, 6 осіб врятовано, одна людина загинула. pic.twitter.com/eVLzxBhNU0
Київ↘️— DSNS.GOV.UA (@SESU_UA) February 25, 2022
О 05:00 по вул. Садова 54 сталось пожежа двоповерхового приватного житлового будинку внаслідок падіння фрагментів літака. Площа пожежі уточнюється. Інформація щодо жертв та постраждалих уточнюється.
Від ДСНС залучено 15 осіб та 2 од. техніки. pic.twitter.com/7XiyOOuXY8
Early Friday morning the Russian forces again attacked Ukraine, and Ukraine's President furiously slammed countries' allies for not supporting them two times in a row. He said "This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance,"
"Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved" he added.Open in app