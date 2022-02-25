Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Photos of devastation across Ukraine, see here

Photo of Ukraine after the attack has emerged on social media. A series of photos were uploaded to the agency’s official Twitter account early on Friday. See the pictures here,

Фото наслідків обстрілів у Старобільську, Луганська область pic.twitter.com/qX6X51aRZY — DSNS.GOV.UA (@SESU_UA) February 25, 2022

м. Старобільськ Луганської області ⤵️



Рятувальники ліквідовують наслідки обстрілів по вулиці Ватутіна та Старотаганрогська.



Проводиться гасіння пожеж та рятування людей.

Попередньо, 6 осіб врятовано, одна людина загинула. pic.twitter.com/eVLzxBhNU0 — DSNS.GOV.UA (@SESU_UA) February 25, 2022

Київ↘️



О 05:00 по вул. Садова 54 сталось пожежа двоповерхового приватного житлового будинку внаслідок падіння фрагментів літака. Площа пожежі уточнюється. Інформація щодо жертв та постраждалих уточнюється.



Від ДСНС залучено 15 осіб та 2 од. техніки. pic.twitter.com/7XiyOOuXY8 — DSNS.GOV.UA (@SESU_UA) February 25, 2022

Early Friday morning the Russian forces again attacked Ukraine, and Ukraine's President furiously slammed countries' allies for not supporting them two times in a row. He said "This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance,"

"Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved" he added.