Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Population of Kyiv's North bridge moving to the west after the explosions

The population across Kyiv’s North Bridge on Thursday morning appears to be moving west, from the east after the explosions.

Earlier, this morning Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. In the following hours, blasts were heard at several major cities across the eastern European country, and news agency Reuters reported missile strikes at Ukrainian military installations in the capital Kyiv. The military said that it shot down five Russian planes and one military helicopter was shot down in the Luhansk region. Moments later, Russia officially accepted that it destroyed Ukrainian airbases and air defenses.

However, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has claimed that five Russian aircraft and a helicopter were shot down early Thursday after Russian forces attack Ukraine. But the Russian Ministry denied the claims.