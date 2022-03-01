Ukraine-Russia Conflict: "Putin must fail," says Boris Johnson before his visit to eastern Europe today

British prime minister Boris Johnson is to visit countries on Nato’s border with Russia today. He will pledge that Vladimir Putin will “feel the consequences” for invading Ukraine. Boris Johnson is going to meet Poland and Estonia and visit British troops to form western unity in punishing the Russian president for starting a war that has taken hundreds of lives in just five days.

Before his trip to eastern Europe, Johnson urged allies to “speak with one voice” to ensure “Putin must fail”

"Alongside all our international allies the UK will continue to bring maximum pressure to bear on Putin’s regime to ensure he feels the consequences of his actions in Ukraine. We speak with one voice when we say, Putin must fail" he said.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on since Thursday morning. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is now trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv. Meanwhile, some satellite photos have surfaced. Of which 64 km on the roads of Ukraine. A long line of Russian troops is visible. Satellite photos show Russia taking an aggressive stance.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared on Monday by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past three days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons and sophisticated vehicles.