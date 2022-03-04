Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Putin warns Russia’s neighbours “not to escalate the situation” by imposing more "restrictions" on his country

The Russian president Vladimir Putin in a government meeting broadcast today said, "There are no bad intentions towards our neighbors. I would also advise them not to escalate the situation, not to introduce any restrictions. We fulfill all our obligations and will continue to fulfill them."

Earlier, Under fire, Russian President Vladimir Putin had stripped of his honorary taekwondo black belt over his country's invasion of Ukraine. World Taekwondo cited its motto of "Peace is More Precious than Triumph" and condemned the Russian military action in Ukraine, saying the "brutal attacks on innocent lives" violated the sport's values of respect and tolerance. "In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Mr Vladimir Putin in November 2013," the governing body said in an official statement.

However, the war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for one week now. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border but also bombed largely populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared earlier by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past four days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons, and sophisticated vehicles.