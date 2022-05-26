Ukraine Russia Conflict: Putin will only negotiate ‘when war victory impossible’ says German official

Russia will not win its war in Ukraine and the terms of any peace must not be dictated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said today.

“Putin will only seriously negotiate over peace if he realizes that he cannot break Ukraine‘s defenses,” Mr Scholz said. “There will be no dictated peace,” Scholz said. “Ukraine will not accept this and neither will we.”

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president and foreign minister have pleaded with the west to send more weapons to their military in the face of Russia’s intensifying assault on the eastern Donbas region. Russian forces have launched fresh assaults on towns in eastern Ukraine, with the city of Sievierodonetsk increasingly in danger of being totally encircled. Also, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said Moscow’s plan to simplify the process of handing Russian citizenship to residents of Ukraine’s Russian-occupied regions violates international law.